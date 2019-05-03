Crews tackle three fires across Doncaster overnight 

Crews had to tackle three fires across Doncaster overnight.

Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Crossfield Lane, Skellow, at 8pm last night.

High Street, Conisbrough.

A crew from Adwick Fire Station spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

A controlled burning got out of control in Conisbrough and spread to trees at 8.50pm.

Edlington firefighters pent one hour tackling the fire in High Street.

The cause was accidental.

Yobs set fire to rubbish in Station Road, Stainforth, at 4.25am this morning.

Thorne firefighters spent 50 minutes extinguishing the flames.