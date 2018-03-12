Couple scoop lottery rollover jackpot

Fun for all the family is promised at a North Lincolnshire hospice’s ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ on Saturday March 31.

The event, which will feature an Easter egg hunt, a kid’s ‘cake off’, bouncy castle and lots of entertainment and games, will take place between 2pm and 4pm.at Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe.

The charity-run Hospice provides care to people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement. It receives only 17% funding each year from the NHS and relies on fundraising and donations to raise the £3.3 million it needs each year to continue to deliver its care in North Lincolnshire.

Selina Doyle of Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s fundraising team said: “This is a fantastic event for all the family – and we’re encouraging budding young Mary Berrys or Paul Hollywoods to enter our ‘cake off’ competition. All they need to do is bring their baking in on the day – and there’s a huge big Easter bunny up for grabs for the lucky winner!

“We hope as many people as possible will come along and have some Easter fun, and every penny raised will support us in providing our specialist hospice care.”

Entry and parking at the event at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, DN17 2AA is free. For more information please email enquiries@lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, phone Fundraising on 01724 270835, or visit the Hospice website at www.lindseylodgehospice.or.uk