Council asks for views on sex cinemas, striptease and lap dancing clubs

Residents are being asked whether they think sex cinemas and striptease and lap dancing clubs should be allowed – and if so, where.

Rotherham Council is inviting members of the public to have their say on licensing of such venues as the authority looks to tighten up rules around where they should be – if at all.

Should sex cinemas and lap dancing clubs be allowed?

A spokesman said: “The Council is seeking residents’ views around where would or would not be an appropriate place for sex establishments like strip or lap dancing clubs to be allowed in Rotherham.

“A new policy could mean applications being refused in certain locations.

“At the current time any applications are judged under the policy for bars and nightclubs. Now the council is proposing a specific policy covering sex establishments. The licensing of these venues could help limit the risk of criminality, such as prostitution and human trafficking.

“At the same time the Council wants to introduce regulations to ensure those working in such premises are treated fairly.”

“We are asking the public to tell us their views on this matter.”

