Could you give cuddle monster Flash a new home?

A Sheffield animal charity is on the lookout for a dog lover who could give Flash a bright and happy future.

The city’s RSPCA organisation is currently looking after the three-year-old lurcher crossbreed after its previous owners could no longer give him the life he needs.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “A wonderful, bright and beautiful boy, Flash has sadly found himself back in our care due to his previous owners no longer been able to give him the life he needs. “After so long away he was a little unsure to begin with but he soon found his feet and he’s now back to being the happy, loving boy he is.

“Flash has been in rescue for a large part of his life and still knows very little about the world.

“He still has some learning to do but is always very keen to do his best.

“He is so much fun to be around and does enjoy a crazy half hour of silliness when he can.”

They continued: “He is super affectionate and a total cuddle monster, he can brighten anyones day with a gorgeous snuggle.

“Flash is a magnificent pooch, he is looking for a home where he wouldn’t have to be alone much and his family will be around the majority of the time.”

They added that Flash cam be a bit over the top when initially meeting dogs for the first time but settles with them once the initial excitement is over.

He may be suitable to live with another dog with a similar personality but it is advised his new owners should not have cats or other furry animals.

“Flash is hoping for a quieter home with a family willing to devote every day to help him to learn all about the world and be confident with it,” the spokesman concluded.

“He is looking for a home where any children are 16 years and over and who are able to take part in his training and day to day care.

“Could you offer this marvellous dog a bright and happy future?”

Anyone interested in taking Flash in should contact Sheffield RSPCA on 0114 2898050.