Could you give big, beautiful Chloe a new home?

Big, beautiful and cheeky Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog Chloe is looking for a new home.

The brindle and white three year old is currently being cared for by the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA.

A spokesman said: “Our Chloe is a big silly softie with a massive heart. When she first came to the centre along with her friend Zoe, it was a tough time for them as it was likely the first time they had been exposed to something new other than the four walls they had grown up in.

“Unsurprisingly, they were very worried for the first couple of days but it didn’t take them long to begin to make friends with the staff, wagging their tails, bottoms and whole bodies.

“Chloe hasn’t had it easy and just walking on a lead, because it was new, was quite scary. Now she sees the lead and knows it signals fun times, so she gets very excited about it.

“When she first arrived, she was very unsure about being handled, it took time to gain her trust and but now she loves nothing more than a fuss and a cuddle with her favourite people.

“A little unsure around other dogs, Chloe really wants to go over and say hi, once she gets close she can worry and feel out of her depth. She will need more training and support from her new owner to help her to gain confidence and good experiences with other dogs. She’s looking to be the only dog in her new home for now, so she can hone her skills without pressure.”

They added: “This timid but super sweet girl is looking for a quiet adult home with an experienced dog owner who can help her to start from scratch as if she were still a puppy.”

Contact the RSPCA on 0114 289 805.