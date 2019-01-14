Controversial N-Dubz star Dappy announces Doncaster club show

Controversial N-Dubz star Dappy is coming to Doncaster next month.

The frontman for the London grime trio, who scored a string of hits between 2006 and 2011, will appear at Kooky nightclub in Silver Street on February 2.

The singer and rapper, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, joined up with cousin Tulisa and Fazer to form the group who enjoyed 12 top 40 singles and three top twenty albums.

Known for his slightly unusual dress sense and his love for what he describes as "eye-catching headwear,” the singer has since launched a solo career.

A Kooky spokesman said: “We’re kicking off our 2019 bookings with Dappy - you asked for him a while back and we’ve finally managed to secure a date.”

However, the singer has also courted controversy during his career and in December 2008, he pleaded guilty to two accounts of assault after reportedly spitting in a girl's face while drunk on a night out.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and for each count received four weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently and 100 hours community service.

He was also convicted of battery in 2007 and twice more in 2008.

In January 2013, Contostavlos was found guilty by a jury at Guildford Crown Court of assault and affray and given a suspended sentence of six months imprisonment.

In February 2014, Dappy hit a man in Chelmsford for which he was convicted of common assault and fined.

And In September of the same year, he was convicted of an assault in Reading and given a two month suspended prison sentence.

In 2017, Dappy was convicted of possession of a bladed article in a public place following an altercation with his partner and given a suspended prison sentence.

Tickets are £8 (plus booking fee) and are available on 01302 344252. No under 18s.

