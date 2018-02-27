Concerns over plane spotted circling over Doncaster Airport

Concerns have been raised over a passenger plane seen circling continuously over Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport this morning.

Several readers contacted us regarding the Wizz Air plane which was seen flying at low altitude in loops over the Barnby Dun and Thorne areas.

One reader said: "It is just going round and round - is there a problem with it?"

Another, Craig Shaw said: "I've been watching it for a while and it just keeps going over the airport without landing."

However, a spokesman for the airport allayed fears and said that the plane had been diverted to land at Doncaster because bad weather had closed Liverpool Airport, its intended destination, and was in holding formation over South Yorkshire.