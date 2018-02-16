Concern growing for welfare of missing Sheffield teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing teenager from Sheffield.

Nikola Baloghova, aged 13, disappeared at 4pm on Wednesday, February 14.

Police believe she may have travelled to the Rotherham area, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Nikola is described as being light skinned, just over 5ft tall, with light brown mousey hair worn in a bun.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink jumper, black leggings and a green jacket.

Contact South Yorkshire Police with information on 101, quoting incident 797 of Thursday 15th February 2018.