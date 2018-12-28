Concern growing for missing Sheffield teenager not seen for a week 

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage girl from Sheffield who has not been seen for a week.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was last seen in Stainforth Road, Darnall, on Friday, December 21, at 10am, and was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Pamela Horvathova.

READ MORE: CCTV released in connection with Sheffield supermarket robbery

READ MORE: Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster

She was last seen wearing a black coat, with blue trousers and black shoes. She has black and blonde hair.

READ MORE: Appeal to give Sheffield’s last Dunkirk hero the send-off she deserves

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “It’s believed Pamela has friends in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield, but police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Pamela or knows where she is.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 941 of 24 December 2018.”