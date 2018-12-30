Concern growing for missing pensioner with Sheffield connections 

Concern is growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing since yesterday.

Raymond Taylor, aged 66, was last seen in Barnsley town centre on Saturday at about 11.15am.

Raymond Taylor.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Raymond was last seen wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, a dark coloured puffer jacket, dark coloured jeans and black trainers. Raymond wears glasses and has hearing aids in both ears.

“Raymond regularly visits Sheffield and has previously lived in London.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 546 of 29 December 2018.”