Concern growing for missing pensioner who left Sheffield home in dressing gown 

Concern is growing for the welfare of an elderly Sheffield man who left his home in a dressing gown.
Peter Leggett, aged 79, was last known to be at his home in Ecclesall Road at midnight on Monday, December 3.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said it appears he left home some time within the next several hours and before 9.15am on Tuesday morning.
At the time he was wearing just a dressing gown, a blue knee-length mac, slippers and glasses.
He is thought to be driving a black Kia Sportage, with the registration LT15 OUX, and could possibly have been heading towards Derbyshire.
A force spokesperson said: “He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of a very thin build and with grey/blonde hair.
“Have you seen Peter? Have you seen Peter’s car?
“If so please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0215 of 5 December 2018, you can also contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 388 of 5 December 2018.”