Concern growing for missing Doncaster teenager who vanished nearly a week ago

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing vulnerable teenager who has not been seen for nearly a week.

Miah White, aged 17, left her care support address in Doncaster on Wednesday, August 1, at 2.45pm and was last seen by carers walking along Allenby Crescent, New Rossington.

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an appeal asking for the public's help in locating her.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Miah is described as Afro Caribbean, 5ft 9ins tall, large stocky build, black Afro hair above shoulder length and shorter on top.

"Miah was last seen wearing a black play suit and blue ripped jeans.

"If you have any information please contact South Yorkshire Police quoting incident 476 04/08/20118."