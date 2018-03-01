Column: Sign up for healthcare career event

Are you interested in healthcare, but unsure of the educational pathway to get there?

Are you struggling to find the time or occasion to visit a university to learn about the steps you would need to take?

Based on the huge success of last year, Sheffield Hallam University and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are teaming up again to bring “Your Future in Healthcare”.

“Your Future in Healthcare” is being held in the Education Centre of Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Monday March 19 4.30pm to 7pm.

The event is an opportunity for those interested in working in the healthcare sector.

The event will give you the opportunity to meet current Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital (DBTH) and Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber (RDaSH) employees, talk to admissions staff from Sheffield Hallam University and gain information about the different educational pathways available for you.

The event is suitable for those looking to upskill or enter the sector from a completely different industry.

The evening will include a seminar on the different types of educational pathways available and interactive ‘try it out’ stands to reinforce your interest in working in the sector.

There will be representatives of Sheffield Hallam University and from Doncaster Royal Infirmary from many different areas including nursing, midwifery, operating department practice, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and radiography.

There will be advice and information on the new apprenticeship options, work experience opportunities at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and also, post graduate and continuing professional development courses available at Sheffield Hallam University.

Representatives from Doncaster College will also be in attendance to talk about studying options which lead onto degree level study.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals have been working with Sheffield Hallam University for a number of years, offering work placements for a large proportion of their students in the Health and Social Care department.

Sheffield Hallam University provides education and training for over 4,000 students every year, to become qualified health and social care professionals.

This exciting event has been designed to provide information and guidance for those thinking of a career in a health care setting.

n Those interested in coming are advised to book a free ticket via the following link; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-future-in-health-care-public-event-tickets-42527237111