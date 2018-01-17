College shutdown forces closure of Doncaster restaurant

The closure of a Doncaster college site has forced the shutdown of a popular Doncaster restaurant.

The Stables at High Melton has been forced to close its doors for good after Doncaster College stopped using the out of town campus last year.

Posting the news on the restaurant's Facebook page, a spokesman said: "Due to the closure of the High Melton College site it is with great sadness that we now announce The Stables has officially closed.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of you for your continued support over the years, as a team we have truly enjoyed working here and we have made so many joyous memories both with each other and with you, our customers.

"A real big thank you once again, and we do hope you have enjoyed your experience at The Stables as much as we have."

The campus, complete with a Grade II-listed hall and a footgolf course, is up for sale.

The college closed its old university centre last year, moving degree courses to its main hub in the town centre.

The extensive grounds contain High Melton Hall, a Grade II-listed 18th-century country house; and a historic ice house, designated as an Ancient Monument.

They also incorporate the Grade II-listed Village Hall and the medieval village of Wildthorpe

In addition there is a footgolf course, which closed in August. For the uninitiated, the sport combines soccer and golf, with players attempting to kick a football into a series of holes.

As well as educational facilities, the campus included student accommodation, a hotel, offices, a nursery and housing.