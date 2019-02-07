College principal’s ‘overwhelming relief’ after missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova is found 

A college principal has expressed her ‘overwhelming relief’ that missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova has been found safe and well.

The Sheffield College student had been missing for seven weeks, after being last seen at iceSheffield on December 19.

Pamela Horvathova

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

The Darnall 16-year-old was the subject of a huge missing persons investigation, involving dozens of officers and multiple appeals to the Roma community in Sheffield and Slovakia, where she was from.

Police revealed last night that she has been found ‘safe and well’ at an address in Sheffield.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal at Sheffield College, said: “This is such fantastic news that Pamela has been found.

Superintendent Paul McCurry and Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal of Sheffield College. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We feel an overwhelming sense of happiness and relief.

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

“I’d like to thank South Yorkshire Police for everything they have done.

"I’d also like to pay tribute to all of our staff and students who have supported the campaign to find Pamela.”

Pamela had not been home since she left Sheffield College on Granville Road on December 18 and was then spotted at iceSheffield in Attercliffe the following day.

She was not reported as a missing person until several days later on December 24.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’

Border checks were undertaken to see if she had left the country and police also searched a village in Slovakia, where her family is originally from.

Police divers also searched the waterways around iceSheffield.

Superintendent Paul McCurry, who the led the investigation, said: “We’d like to thank the public, the Roma Slovak community and the media for their help in sharing our appeals.

“We're so glad that Pamela has been found safe and well and I'd also like to thank all of the officers who worked hard on the investigation.”