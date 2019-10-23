Is the Coca-Cola truck in Doncaster for Christmas 2019? This is when UK tour dates will be released

But local fans will have to wait and see if the truck is coming back to Doncaster again this year.

Typically, Coca-Cola release details of the red truck tour in the first week of November, with 2018's nationwide tour dates released on November 6.

The Coca-Cola truck

The truck drives around the UK in the lead up to the big day itself, handing out free cans of Coke and generally spreading the seasonal love at towns and cities up and down Britain.

The 6.5m-long 13 tonne truck has toured the UK's roads for eight years while Coca-Cola's festive adverts have been seen on our TV screens since November 1995.

In previous years, it has visited both the Lakeside Village shopping centre and the Market Place.

Last year, the visit attracted 20,000 people and for many the ‘holidays are coming’ advert signals the start of Christmas.

So what's the story behind the advert and Holidays Are Coming?

The "Holidays are coming!" advertisement features a train of red delivery trucks, emblazoned with the Coca-Cola name and decorated with Christmas lights, driving through a snowy landscape and causing everything that they pass to light up and people to watch as they pass through.

The advertisement fell into disuse in 2001, as the Coca-Cola company restructured its advertising campaigns so that advertising around the world was produced locally in each country, rather than centrally in the company's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2007, the company brought back the campaign after, according to the company, many consumers telephoned its information centre saying that they considered it to mark the beginning of Christmas.