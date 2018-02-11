Clothing and jewellery stolen from Sheffield home

Burglars stole jewellery and clothing from a home in Sheffield last night.

They broke into Greenside Mews in Owlthorpe at 9.30pm and it was one of several incidents in the south eastern part of the city this weekend.

Jewellery was also taken from a home in Woodhouse Lane, Beighton, between 3pm and 10pm yesterday.

They broke in by smashing a patio door and also took car keys, which they then used to steal the owner's vehicle.

A patio window was smashed at a property in Waterthorpe Rise, Westifeld, between 5pm and 7.30pm yesterday. Police did not give any details about what was taken.