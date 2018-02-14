Closure notice granted at Sheffield Spice den after neighbours complained of users 'urinating and defecating' in street

A closure notice has been granted at a Sheffield Spice den, after neighbours complained of users defecating and urinating outside the property.

District Judge Paul Heeley granted a closure notice at two flats in Eldon Court in Sheffield City Centre during a short hearing held at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Representing South Yorkshire Police, James Kettering, told the court: "The application states that both of the premises are being used for the supply and consumption of Spice."

Mr Kettering added that the police had received reports of people frequenting the Spice den urinating and defecating outside the property.

He said that in addition to the closure notice, police wanted tenants, David Green and John Windross, to be evicted.

"A warning was served to the two respondents in custody, before we served a notice," said Mr Kettering, adding: "The application we are asking for prohibits these tenants from accessing their own premises. We are also asking for their eviction."

Neither Green or Windross attended today's hearing.

Judge Heeley adjourned proceedings until Thursday, February 22 in order to give Green and Windross more of an opportunity to oppose the closure order.

Spice is a synthetic cannabis substitute that has been nicknamed the 'zombie drug' due to the paralysing effect it is believed to have on some users.

It was previously classified as a 'legal high', but growing public alarm about the threat posed by legal highs led the government to criminalise them with Psychoactive Substances Act in 2016.