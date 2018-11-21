Christmas comes early as Santa drops into Doncaster village

Two Christmas events – one location, Sprotbrough!

This Saturday, November 24, is the date to note and Sprotbrough the place to be.

Santa arriving in Sprotbrough

That day will be the famous St Mary’s Christmas Fair in the church hall, Main Street, Sprotbrough from 10am to 3pm, followed by Sprotbrough Christmas lights from 5pm.

A spokesman said: “As you’d expect, there’s a new theme at the Christmas Fair for the magical grotto this year and Santa is looking forward to meeting you all again.

“There’s an array of stalls, including festive eats and treats and the fabulous cake stall. The ever popular tombola is worth a go too and fantastic hampers are there to be won in the hampers raffle. There’s also a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

“Check out the jams and preserves or maybe gifts, toys, books and CD’s are what you’ll be aiming for.

“For the young at heart and those that relish a challenge, there will be various games. There are stalls for everyone and, to complete the festive feel, why not tuck into a snack with a drink in our new Christmas café in the Stable?”

The grand switch-on of Sprotbrough ChristmaslLights will take place at 5.30pm on the green in front of the church.

There will be live music, singing, and mulled wine, and a flying visit from Santa (with help from Went Valley Lions).