Childhood dream comes true for Doncaster student whose amazing A Level grades get him in to Cambridge

A hard-working Doncaster student who secured five A* grades in his A-Levels today is to take up a place at Cambridge University in the culmination of his childhood dream.

Jack Parkinson will read computer science at the prestigious university, whose alumni include the late Professor Stephen Hawking, after his impressive performance in mathematics, further mathematics, computer science, physics and the extended project qualification (EPQ) at Trinity Academy today.

Jack, who lives in Moorends, was especially taken with Cambridge University for its facilities and the city, and went to summer school there.

He said: "“When I started at Trinity people said I could do it, but I thought I had no chance. I’ve always wanted to go to a leading academy university and really started to work towards it last year.

On seeing his results today, he added: “I’m really surprised – I honestly didn’t think I’d get in to Cambridge. I’m just relieved and a bit numb.

“I’ve not really been thinking about it so far this holidays – I’ve been trying to take my mind off it in the run-up to the results. I’m really happy the wait is over though.”

Jack was joined in his success by fellow students in another year of A-Level success at Trinity Academy.

Jordan Bull, 18, also of Moorends, gained top academic results whilst playing rugby for the England Under 20s and for Castleford in the National Conference League Division One.

Yong-Wei Guo joined Trinity as a new student in Year 12 with modest English and has gone on to gain an A* in mathematics with A grades in further mathematics, computer science and Chinese.

Bartosz Swedziol and Francesca Middleton, Trinity’s head boy and head girl, leave to study computer science and pharmacy having achieved six grade As between them.

The school's executive principal Jonathan Winch said: “Enabling students to achieve their dream is one of the most deeply satisfying aspects of my role. The fact that the students at Trinity Academy choose such a broad range of interesting and diverse courses is testament to the individualised support and guidance that our sixth form team offers.

“I am delighted for our students, and look forward to their ongoing leadership in a wide range of careers.”

The school said that 40 per cent of the grades at Trinity were at A* to B.