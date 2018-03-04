CHEERS! South Yorkshire pubs set to open longer on royal wedding and FA Cup Final weekend

Drinkers will be able to toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding a little longer in their local pub thanks to relaxed licensing laws.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed that licensing hours across England and Wales would be relaxed to mark the Royal Wedding in May.

READ MORE: Pubs in South Yorkshire could open till 1am on royal wedding night

The move, which was subject to a four-week consultation, means pubs, bars and other licensed premises can keep serving until 1am on the morning of the nuptials, and again after the couple has tied the knot.

Ms Rudd said: “The Royal Wedding is a chance for communities across the country to join together and celebrate this momentous and happy occasion for our royal family and for our nation.

“As shown by the support for the proposal to extend licensing hours, it’s clear that the public backs the idea of having more time to raise a glass to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a day of national celebration.”

READ MORE: Royal Wedding: Sheffield organist for the big day



Harry and Meghan are due to marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday May 19.

Licensing hours will be extended on the nights of Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19, until 1am the following mornings.

Noting that the wedding will take place on the same day as the FA Cup Final, the Home Office said there have been no reports of “increased disorder” as a result of previous extensions to licensing hours, which have also coincided with major football fixtures.

READ MORE: Details of royal wedding are released by Harry and Meghan

The Home Secretary can make an order relaxing licensing hours for licensed premises in relation to a “celebration period” to mark an occasion of exceptional international, national or local significance.

Since the introduction of the Licensing Act 2003, the power has been used for a number of occasions including the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.