Chase and Status announce Doncaster Racecourse date next summer

Festival favourites Chase and Status have been unveiled as Doncaster Racecourse's first summer concert date of 2018.

The chart stars will deliver a DJ set at Town Moor on June 30, it was announced today.

Abby Chandler, head of marketing at Doncaster Racecourse said: “Chase and Status are a massive British music act who have collaborated with iconic names such as Emili Sande and Craig David and are known for creating a fantastic party atmosphere with their MC led set.

“We look forward to welcoming them to the venue for an after party to remember this summer.”

Chase (Saul Milton) and Status (Will Kennard) met at University in Manchester and formed the group in 2003. Their unique sound has seen them secure seasons at clubs in Ibiza as well as creating four best-selling albums.

“This is the first announcement from our 2018 summer season and we are looking forward to sharing the other in the coming weeks,” said Abby. “Once again some household names will be visiting Doncaster to bring a festival feel to a handful of our summer race meetings.”

Abby concluded; “The Music Live race meeting events are hugely popular both with Doncaster people, race goers and those that gather a group of friends together to enjoy an evening out. As always, we urge people to book tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Music Live will take place on 19th May, 30th June and 18th August in 2018.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Monday 18 December to previous Doncaster Racecourse customers, with tickets on general sale from Wednesday 20 December.

Details and timings will be released closer to the event. Further information, for all events and race meetings at Doncaster Racecourse can be found by visiting https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/