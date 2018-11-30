CCTV released over burglary at Rotherham home 

Detectives have released CCTV of two men they are tracing in relation to a burglary in Rotherham.

Offenders gained access to a property in Claremont Street, Rotherham, on Friday, October 26, at about 4am.

CCTV of the suspects.

They stole a credit card, three phones and an iPad.

An attempt to use the credit card was made later that day in Darnall in Sheffield.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers believe that the two men pictured may hold information about the burglary.

“Do you know these men?

“Please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 14/156033/18 if you can help officers with their enquiries.”