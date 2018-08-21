CCTV released of three man brawl at South Yorkshire KFC restaurant

Three men became embroiled in a brawl at a KFC restaurant in South Yorkshire.

The incident happened at the fried chicken restaurant based in Peel Street, Barnsley, on Saturday, June 24, at 6.30pm.

One man ended up injured and detectives investigating the incident have now released CCTV images as they step up their efforts to track down those involved.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "It was reported that the two men became involved in an unprovoked confrontation with another man and assaulted him causing minor injuries to his elbow.

"A second man was also assaulted when he tried to intervene and as a result suffered a minor cut above his eyebrow.

"Police believe the two individuals pictured could hold information useful to the investigation and ask anyone who recognises them to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 752 of 24 June 2018.You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.