CCTV released after men suffer ‘life altering’ injuries in Sheffield pub attacks 

Two men suffered what are described as ‘life altering’ injuries after being attacked in a Sheffield pub.

The victims, aged 59 and 57, were seriously assaulted by an unknown man at the Howard pub in Howard Street, city centre.

CCTV of a man police are tracing.

Police said one was attacked inside the pub and the other as the suspect was leaving the venue.

Both men suffered serious facial injuries, which police described as ‘life altering’.

They were treated in hospital.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may hold vital information in relation to the incident, which happened on Saturday, December 22, at 9.45pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers believe the man pictured holds information that could help the investigation and want to hear from him, or anyone who may recognise him.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 987 of 22 December 2018. You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”