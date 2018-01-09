CCTV released after gunman fires at Doncaster home

A gunman is being hunted over reports that shots were fired at a Doncaster home.

Police released a dramatic CCTV image showing the man aiming at a home in Zetland Road, Intake, on Tuesday, December 12, at 8pm.

Zetland Road, Intake.

The incident caused damage to a window but fortunately nobody was injured. The gunman fled the scene and is still at large.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is understood that a white Volkswagen Golf pulled up to the property and the front seat passenger got out of the car before the shots were fired.

"Officers would like to identify the man pictured and are keen to hear from anyone who may hold information about the white Golf, also pictured.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 981 of 12 December 2017. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."