CCTV: Man arrested over reported sex attack on woman in Doncaster property 

A man has been arrested in connection with a reported sex attack on a woman inside a property in Doncaster.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a property in the town centre on Saturday, November 10, at about 6.15am.

The CCTV image released by police.

READ MORE: Darnall fatal crash: Hundreds of people gather for funeral of father and son killed in horrific collision

READ MORE: Darnall fatal crash: Everything we know so far

A few days ago detectives released CCTV of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

READ MORE: “Come see the ruins but stick to the shore” – warning as exposed ruins of Ladybower reservoir’s lost villages entice sightseers into danger

The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.