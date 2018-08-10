Car theft rises in Doncaster

Car theft is on the rise across Doncaster and many other areas of South Yorkshire with figures revealing the county is now a hotspot for vehicle related crime.

With modern cars often now equipped with keyless entry, there is a growing issue of keyless theft, where criminals use so-called relay devices to trick cars into thinking the legitimate key is nearby.

The worse affected areas for car owners in South Yorkshire include Doncasterm, which has seen a 13 pwercent increase in vcar thefts.

Other areas include Sheffield South East (18 percent increase); Sheffield North East (four percent increase) and Sheffield (20 percent increase).

Last year was the worst year on record since 2012, with 89,000 vehicles stolen and nearly 200,000 attempted vehicle thefts in the UK. As a result, traditional security methods are becoming more popular as a way to protect cars.

New to the market is Supra UK’s Car Key Keyless Entry Signal Blocker, a security pouch for storing keyless entry car fobs when a vehicle is not in use, which blocks any radio frequency enabled technology to give car owners security and peace of mind.

Made from a weave of silver, copper and nickel, the shield acts as a barrier for your keys’ signal, meaning relay devices cannot be used to trigger the key into communicating with the vehicle’s engine control unit (ECU) to unlock or start the car.

Commenting on the launch of the Car Key Keyless Entry Signal Blocker, David Ogden, managing director of Supra UK, said: “The statistics around vehicle theft are worrying, and although the automotive industry has worked hard to improve security measures, rapid advancements in modern technology can lead to new security vulnerabilities.

“We’ve worked closely with both the manufacturers and some of our key customers to identify issues surrounding existing products in the marketplace. This helped us to identify the key requirements for the Car Key Keyless Entry Signal Blocker, which has been purposely designed to meet these needs.”

The Car Key Keyless Entry Signal Blocker is a simple-to-use, flexible pouch making it an extremely cost-effective solution. Made of highly conductive and durable material, the pouch prevents signals from exiting or entering the pouch.

David added: “We’ve tested the product extensively, and determined its effectiveness at blocking signal, even when using the strongest signal car keys on the market. The shield provides car owners with a safe and controlled means of storing wireless vehicle keys, ensuring complete peace of mind.”

The Car Key Keyless Entry Signal Blocker, which retails at *£19.99, is available exclusively from Supra UK trading as The Key Safe Company, which also distributes the market-leading Supra C500 KeySafe™, the UK’s market leading Police accredited LPS mechanical key safe for exterior installation.

For further information on the Car Key Keyless Entry Signal Blocker and the full range of key safes available from Supra UK, visit www.keysafe.co.uk website.