Cannabis farm discovered in drugs raid on Sheffield property 

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm during a drugs raid in Sheffield today.
Officers swooped to execute a search warrant on Hamilton Road, Fir Vale, this afternoon and found a “large number of mature cannabis plants.”
In a Facebook post, officers warned offenders: “You will be found.”
