Canine capers at sponsored dog sled over the Humber Bridge

A breast cancer sufferer with a passion for dog breeding is urging people to get involved with a fundraising event this weekend for Ruddi’s Retreat.

Faye Bailey, 41, whose has family in Epworth, is hosting a sponsored dog sled over the Humber Bridge on Saturday, December 30.

Faye has bred dogs for 18 years and started the event in 2012 with the aim of raising money for Ruddi’s Retreat. Ruddi is a young boy who was born with a rare form of prostate cancer, his mum opened the charity to give holidays free of charge to families with ill members to have respite.

She said: “In 2012 when the very first Great Northern Sled Dog Walk took place I took my husky Storm with me over the Humber Bridge. It was a great day, many people turned out to take part and we raised over £2,700 for Ruddi’s.

“I decided to make the walk an annual event but in different locations. I’ve raised quite a bit of money for Ruddi’s but had to stop in 2015 when I myself was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Two years on and Faye has now arranged another walk. All details and registration form can be found at www.northernwolf.co.uk/gnsdw

“I aim to raise as much money as possible to make up for the two years I’ve missed but will also be raising money for Breast Cancer Care too this year,” she added. “I’m welcoming people with all breeds of dogs to join us. Grab your Christmas hats, dress up your doggies in festive wear and come have some fun whilst helping two amazing causes.”