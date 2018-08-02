Cancelled: Meet Free Press staff and share your stories at Doncaster drop-in

Due to illnesss we unfortunately have had to cancel today’s drop in but we will back for a friendly face to face meeting on September 7 to take your stories and feedback.

Reporters and senior staff will be in the Cast Theatre cafe, Waterdale, Doncaster town centre from 1pm to 3pm that day.

The drop-ins are held on the first Friday of each following month.

The next one is September 7 and each first Friday of the month thereafter.

The public can call on these dates and at the appointed times without appointment to bring in any kind of story including community content, heritage copy and images and also news stories for inclusion in the Free Press.

This is the public’s opportunity to have their input in to the newspaper’s content - a community newspaper to reflect Doncaster’s views.

Cast cafe bar is bright open and spacious and people can enjoy a coffee or a meal and also use Cast’s free wi-fi connection.

The team at Doncaster Free Press is dedicated to getting the best stories from the town, but they need the public’s help. With the public’s help the Free Press can better reflect the views of townsfolk and make the newspaper the best it can be. This is a golden opportunity to make your views known and to bring the stories the people of the borough want to see.

DFP content editor Chris Page said: “Come and meet our staff in the comfort of Cast cafe.

“And please bring your community and nostalgia content with you and also your news stories and your ideas for your newspaper and website. We will include them.”

For more information email editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk