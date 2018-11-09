Can you guess which Doncaster pub is the most dog friendly?

The regional winners for the DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Awards have now been announced.

Now in their third year, Europe’s leading online dog sitting platform, DogBuddy.com, introduced the Dog-friendly Pub Awards to recognise deserving pubs across the UK that truly embrace ‘paw power’ and welcome not just two, but four legged customers as well.

Encouraging hound-lovers and pup parents up and down the UK to show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, the Dog-friendly Pub Awards also promote dog-friendly values across pubs nationwide, inspiring UK dog owners to discover and visit their local.

The Last Post fought off fierce competiton from a number of dog-friendly watering holes across Yorkshire, but held on to the top spot after accumulating the most votes.

Andy Clay, manager of The Last Post was delighted with the news, “I’m absolutely over the moon. I was brought up with dogs and they always made home feel like home. I wanted to bring the same feeling to my pub - a nice homely feeling with dogs been petted and lying in front of the fire.”

The full list of runner’s up for Yorkshire is as follows:

1. The Last Post (Ripponden)

2 . The Last Post (Harrogate)

3. Alma Inn (Sowerby Bridge)

4. The Old Glen House (Shipley)

5. The Winterburn (Halifax)

6. Cobblestones (Sowerby Bridge)

7. The Salutation Inn (Doncaster)

8. Stackhouse Bar (Hornsea)

9. Hyde Park Inn (Dronfield)

10. The Masons Arms (Knaresborough)

Richard Setterwall, founder and CEO of DogBuddy comments; “For the third year running, DogBuddy – with the help of dog lovers up and down the country - has been searching for the best of the best when it comes to dog-friendly pubs, with The Last Post, we’ve found just that.

The superb service demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness, which we at DogBuddy value above all. The whole DogBuddy pack is proud to congratulate The Last Post on winning the Dog-friendly Pub Award for Yorkshire,and hopes that the awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs”.

The Last Post is one of 12 regional finalists in this year’s nation-wide Dog-friendly Pub Awards. Chosen from the regional finalists, the national winner, The Dog at Grundisburgh in Suffolk was selected by a panel of judges from the RSPCA, Snuffle Dog Beer, The Morning Advertiser, Your Dog Magazine, and Richard Setterwall, DogBuddy’s founder and CEO.