Can you guess the date when the most people from Sheffield called in sick in 2017?

The date when most people in Sheffield called in sick last year has been revealed - and it is all Sheffield United's fault!

According to newly released research, more people in Sheffield took April 10 off than any other day last year - the Monday after Blades' promotion to the Championship was confirmed last year.

People Management Software company BrightHR discovered that scores of partying United fans called in sick after spending the weekend celebrating their team's promotion joy.

The firm also discovered that:

* Tuesday was the most popular day of the week to call in sick

* October was the month with the highest sicknesses logged

* Maxine and Alistair were the male and female names least likely to take a sick day

* Edinburgh was the city with the highest staff lateness

* December 2017 was the month for the most holiday requests

* August 25 was the most popular date to book off

* Birmingham was the city with the lowest staff lateness

BrightHR has published its holiday and absence trends for 2017 based on customer data from their employee absence management system.

BrightHR Chief Technical Officer Alastair Brown said: "The data gathered from the Sheffield area provided BrightHR with some fascinating insight.

"The date with highest rate of sick leave was a complete anomaly compared to other regions - not surprisingly that coincided with Sheffield United’s promotion to the Championship on the April 8 as the people of Sheffield had an extended hangover."

Another surprising finding was that Tuesday, not Monday was the most popular day to call in sick - with flu, food poisoning and migraines being the most common reasons for an employee taking sick leave.

Some of the stranger reasons for not coming into work included getting a splinter and having to fill in as someone’s birthing partner

“The month with the highest sicknesses logged was October with the start of winter taking a toll on employees and flu viruses starting to spread around workplaces and schools," he added.

"There is some good news for employers with staff named Maxine and Alistair though, employees with these first names are the least likely to take a sick day."

“In terms of holiday leave, December was the most popular month for employees to submit holiday requests. The reason for this was employees booked holiday for Christmas and New Year, used up any remaining leave and tried to secure leave for the school summer holidays in 2018 to ensure they got ahead of their colleagues.”

“The most popular date to book off in 2017 outside Christmas was the 25th of August; this was due to employees wanting to extend the last summer bank holiday.”