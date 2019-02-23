Can you find mystery woman ‘Helen’ who helped save Sheffield man’s life?

Star readers are backing a Sheffield man’s quest to find the ‘guardian angel’ woman who helped to save his life.

Electrician Ronald Willies had been fitting a light for a customer when he began to feel unwell and decided to leave.

Ronald Willies.

The 68-year-old, of Parson Cross, started driving home but had to pull over on Carter Knowle Road, close to Abbeydale Road, where he collapsed in excruciating pain.

A nearby motorist, who identified herself as Helen, rushed to Ronald’s aid and carried him to Carter Knowle and Dore Medical Practice.

An ambulance was called and doctors at the Northern General Hospital established he was suffering from gall stones and acute pancreatitis.

He has since been let home and and is now trying to find the woman who he believes helped to save his life on December 11 last year. Star readers have shared our coverage of the incident numerous times on Facebook in a bid to help him track her down.

Carol Ann Parkin said: “Stories like this restore your faith in human nature (when) there is so much negative news about these days.

“Do hope you manage to find the lady in question and thank her properly.” Another reader added: “Hope you find Helen, the very kind lady, for helping you.”

Ronald was in hospital for about a month and is now recovering at home. He has also retired since the medical episode. It is believed the woman called Helen had been putting her elderly mother into her car when she was alerted to Ronald’s condition.

His wife, Dawn, said: “The doctor said that if Ronald was on the pavement for five more minutes he wouldn’t have pulled through, or if he had stayed sat in his car and not got out he wouldn’t have made it. Helen was his guardian angel that day and we can’t thank her enough.”

Are you Helen? Email alana.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk