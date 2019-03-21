Can’t sing? There’s a choir being set up in Doncaster for tone deaf people 

If you have a singing voice that sounds like a cat being strangled or you can’t hit a note a new Doncaster choir for bad singers could be just the thing for you.

Doncaster Tuneless Choir is set to launch in the town next week – when “enthusiastic but ropey” singers can join likeminded souls who “lack the ability, confidence or practice to sing in tune.”

Becky Power, who is behind the scheme in Doncaster, says the choirs, which are springing up all over the country, are popular among those who want the stress-busting effects of singing in a group, without the pressure to hit all the right notes in the right order.

Becky, who was told by a friend that she has “the voice of an angel, with its bits caught in a spikey vice” says: “What I lack in talent, I make up for in effort!”

A logistics coordinator by day, Becky found out about Tuneless Choirs when visiting her Aunt Rita in Chesterfield.

She said: “I went along and really enjoyed the atmosphere. All the songs were feel-good and fun to sing together. There were all sorts of people there and all adult age groups. I left feeling happy and sang all the way home.”

Becky is the sister of Doncaster Rovers’ super fan Jake ‘Pie Man’ Power who passed away last year aged 27.

She said: “One of the reasons I’m doing this is because I have realised that life is too short not to have fun and do something that makes you feel good, even if you are not very good at it!

“I hope my choir can help people feel happy and bring people together. I hope it gives people a break from the stresses of everyday life and helps people feel better and make new friends. I know that Donny people love a good singalong.”

Becky has teamed up with friend Richie Alexander to lead the choir.

He has worked in the music industry for 27 years alongside names such as Lionel Richie, The Stylistics, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Richie says “I’m hoping that the Tuneless Choir brings people together under the banner of song, giving them something to look forward to and enjoy. The nights will be fun.”

Although the pair will take song suggestions from the group, Becky has some favourites lined up for launch night on Wednesday 27 March such as ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’, ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’, ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘All You Need is Love’.



She says “I’d love to run theme nights! An 80’s and 90’s movies night would go down well I think, and everyone loves Motown.

“First, I’d love to do a wedding disco theme, and of course a Christmas singalong in December. I’ll invite people to come along dressed for the theme, this is completely optional but I will be dressing up even if I am the only one.”

She adds “Some people I’ve told are excited and can’t wait, others think it’s a silly idea, but I think they will change their minds. I didn’t think it would be as good as it was until I attended Chesterfield.”

The choir will meet at the church hall at the rear of The White Church (St Peter’s) on Warmsworth Road, Balby.

Sessions will be held every Wednesday evening EXCEPT the first Wednesday of the month. Usually doors will open at 7.30pm with singing from 7.45pm to 9pm with a break for drinks and nibbles.

On launch night, Wednesday 27 March, doors will open at 6.30pm and everyone will be offered a glass of fizz strictly to lubricate the vocal chords, and cake in the break.

Tickets for this evening, or anyone’s first time at the choir, will be £10. Once someone has joined the choir, they’ll be able to either attend on a pay as you go basis for £7, or sign up for a term in advance at the equivalent of £5 per session.

Tuneless Choir co-founder and fellow Yorkshire woman Nadine Cooper says “There are so many proven benefits of group singing – physical, emotional and social.

“It gets our endorphins flowing, which are known as the happy hormones. So as well as reducing stress it can help with anxiety and depression. It’s even been shown to help boost the immune system. Not that you think about all that when you are singing, you just are in the moment, forgetting your day-to-day worries.

“By the end of March we will have 31 choirs nationwide, and I’m delighted that Becky and Richie are launching one for the people of Doncaster. I wish them all the very best with it, and hope it brings much laughter and enjoyment to the town. ”

Becky promises the Doncaster Tuneless Choir will have a “wail of a time”. Anyone interested in joining is asked to book their place at the launch at http://www.tunelesschoir.com/doncaster or contact Becky on 07917 728863 or at doncaster@tunelesschoir.com with any questions.