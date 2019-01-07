Call to save Sheffield’s old buildings 

Star readers are calling for more to be done to save old buildings in the city that are at risk of being lost forever.

Sheffield City Council has compiled a list of the top 20 sites the authority hopes to save by 2020.

Conservation officer Zoe Mair outside the Farfield Inn.

The list includes seven historic metalworking sites, two former pubs, three old churches and a disused courthouse.

It is hoped that most, if not all, of the places identified could be converted into homes, addressing an acute shortage of housing nationally.

It is intended that publishing the list will inspire developers to come forward with plans otherwise the buildings could be at risk of falling into disrepair.

The move has sparked a lot of debate among Star readers, many of which have taken to Facebook to voice their views.

Richard Phipps posted: “Hope the council does something.

“It would be a shame to lose more heritage.

“It’d be good to get local architect/design firms involved too.”

Caron Atkin-Chapman added: “Why do people buy them and then do nothing but let them go to ruins?

“They should be forced to do something with them.”

Kevin Critchley agreed and said those who buy buildings but fail to do anything with them for five years should “be made to pay double council rates.”

But Stephen Hancock argued that once buildings are past their sell-by date new developments should take their place.

He added: “Why keep these old unhealthy buildings?

“Move on and build better.

“Once a building gets a listed sticker on it you can't improve it, these are damp, draughty, cold and bad for your health.”

The '20 by 20' list was the idea of Zoe Mair and Ruth Connelly, the council's two conservation officers

One of the buildings Zoe highlighted as being in urgent need of attention is the Grade II* listed Loxley Chapel, which is in “dire need of rescuing.”