Call to bring back conductors on Sheffield buses after attack on driver

Commuters have called for the return of conductors on buses to help boost security after a driver was attacked by a passenger.

The driver was allegedly attacked by a woman after boarding a bus on Savile Street, Burngreave, just after 7am on Tuesday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said she boarded and went straight to the top deck without paying.

When the driver challenged her he was pushed in the face causing damage to his glasses.

This latest incident happened just several days after another driver was called upon to help a man under attack in the street.

He stopped his bus on Burngreave Road in Pitsmoor when he saw three men attacking another man.

The driver stopped the bus to let the victim on and the attacker followed before pulling out a knife and making a stabbing gesture.

He was pushed off the bus and the driver managed to drive off.

A number of Sheffield Star readers have now taken to Facebook to call for the reinstatement of conductors which have not been seen on our buses for a number of years.

Julie Ann Beale said: “I’ve said it once and I’ll keep saying it - bring back conductors.

“Bus drivers are vulnerable on their own especially late at night.

Linda Harris agreed that they would “add security and save time.”

Sheila Wall posted: “bring back bus conductors. That way things should run smoother and there would be two people to try and stop trouble on buses.”

Tracy Horsfield said the incidents have caused concern as her 21-year-old relative is a bus driver.

She added: “It worries me him being on his own. I say bring back conductors.”

Bus conductors were a common sight on buses for most of the last century.

However they became fewer and further between after UK transport regulations were changed in 1966 to allow the operation of driver only buses.