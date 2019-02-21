Call for pensioner who tends to Mi Amigo memorial in Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park to receive award 

Star readers are calling for Tony Foulds – the Sheffield pensioner who has looked after the Mi Amigo crash memorial for several decades – to receive an award for his tireless efforts.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

Tony Foulds who witnessed bomber plane crash into Sheffield Endcliffe park relives tragedy

It is believed the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field, but upon witnessing Tony and his friends on the grass, diverted and crashed into a nearby wooded area.

Tony, now aged 82, of Lowedges, has spent several decades tending to the memorial site as a way of keeping their memory alive, and a military flypast will tomorrow mark 75 years since the tragedy.

Star readers believe Tony should receive an award or permanent tribute in recognition of the diligence he has shown.

Tracey Bright posted on Facebook: “Am I alone in thinking that something should be done to honour Tony himself?”

Kevin Titterton replied: “A star outside the Town Hall.”

Many others gave a thumbs up to the idea.

Readers are also looking forward to the flypast.

Helen Clarke described Tony as a “special man” and added: “glad we are going.”

Jason Murcott said: “Cant wait for this it will be amazing.”

Dawn Moody added: “We’ll be watching from Skye Edge.”

Debbie Morley said she will see it “from our back garden.”

The grandfather-of-four previously told how he has developed deep-seated feelings of guilt over the tragedy.

Sheffield Council recently repaved steps leading to the memorial and a flagpole was also sited there so the American flag can fly proudly above.

Tony’s call for a flypast was supported by thousands of people, many of which are set to gather at Endcliffe Park for a memorial service from 8am followed by the flypast at 8.45am.