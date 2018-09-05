Businessman backs Doncaster world cup campaign

He's never seen a rugby league match - but that will change for Doncaster businessman Yusuf Candir if Doncaster gets to stage world cup matches in three years time.

Yusuf is backing our campaign to bring the rugby league world cup to the borough and has put a huge poster in the window of his Modiva tapas restaurant backing the bid. He is urging others to follow his example.

Rugby league world cup campaign

Last week, organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup confirmed Doncaster was now one of the official candidates to host matches at the tournament, which is due to be held in England.

Yusuf, from Town Moor, said: "If Doncaster gets to host matches, I will definitely be going to games here. My son plays rugby at McAuley School, and I would love to be able to take him to world cup games.

"My best friend's son plays too, and he would be keen to go.

"I've got a lot of customers who have said how good it would be to have the tournament here in Doncaster.

"It would be great to have something like the world cup here. Doncaster's a great place and it would bring more people into the town. I would say to the organisers 'please let us have some games here'.

The restaurant manager, Jose Lopes, also plans to watch if the town gets some matches.

"It would be great for the town, and this is a town that makes people feel really welcome," he added.

We launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

A joint bid is being put together involving Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and Club Doncaster, the umbrella organisation which works with the borough's professional sports clubs.

The candidate stage runs from until October 12, and during this time, rugby league officials will make site visits to the borough's facilities and write an assessment report review.

Decisions are expected to be made in January 2019.

In total, 16 teams will play 31 matches during the tournament. There will also be 14 venues hosting games. The men's Rugby League World Cup, the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will all be played at the same time.