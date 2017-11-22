Work begins on new £350,000 visitor attraction in Belton

Work began last week on the new visitor attraction in Belton.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Rob Waltham and Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy marked the start of work on the new Belton visitor centre and nature reserve – a £350,000 investment.

It is expected to be completed by February 2018 and open next spring.

Within the visitor centre, there will be information boards about the local area and wildlife, a café, classroom for children to learn about the area and new modern toilets that are accessible to all.

The visitor centre and country park will be set in 50 acres of parkland and will link into the Isle of Axholme Greenway, a walking, running and cycling route starting in Scunthorpe that heads towards Crowle and then onto Belton and Haxey.

This all forms part of the wider plans for the Isle of Axholme Landscape Partnership project. The partnership received around £1.9m funding for Heritage Lottery to deliver the project.

Councillor Waltham said: “This major investment will transform the area and create a fantastic space for people to enjoy and create a top tourist spot in the Isle of Axholme for visitors and residents.

“The country park is teeming with wildlife that is just waiting to be explored. The visitor centre will encourage the local community and young people to discover what is right on their doorstep and get a little bit closer to nature. The café will be a great stop off point for walkers, runners and cyclists along the Isle.”