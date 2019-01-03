Two major high street retailers are opening new shops in Doncaster - and this is where

Two major high street retailers are set to open new stores in Doncaster this year.

Wheatley Centre Shopping Park welcomes the new names in 2019.

A spokesman said: "We're delighted to be welcoming two new arrivals to Wheatley Centre Shopping Park.

"JD Sports and Card Factory will be opening their doors in 2019.

"JD Sports is the leading retailer and distributor of branded sportswear and fashionwear. Step into style with leading brands such as Adidas, Calvin Klein and Puma."

And added: "Whatever the occasion, you’ll find everything you need at Card Factory no matter what your budget is. Whether you’re looking for 21st birthday cards, or celebrating an age they’d rather not mention, their fab birthday cards will make their day.

"Make your birthday card even more meaningful with our personalised cards and photo cards - great for sharing special memories of favourite times, as well as an embarrassing photo or two."

