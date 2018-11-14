This is where superfast internet is launching in Yorkshire

Mobile operator EE has named the 16 UK cities where it plans to roll-out 5G technology next year (2019).

5G succeeds the 4G, 3G and 2G systems and has higher download speeds.

Superfast internet

The first launch cities will be the UK's capitals – London, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh – as well as Birmingham and Manchester.

EE is building 5G in the busiest parts of the six initial launch cities, including Hyde Park, Manchester Arena, Belfast City Airport, the Welsh Assembly, Edinburgh Waverly train station and Birmingham's Bullring.

The remaining ten locations are Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol and Glasgow.

EE will launch with multiple smartphone partners, as well as an EE 5G Home router with external antenna.

The BT Technology team is virtualising elements of the core network for 5G roll-out in 2019 and is building a next generation 5G core in line with the next stage of global standards.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT's consumer division, said: "Adding 5G to the UK's number one 4G network will increase reliability, increase speeds, and keep our customers connected where they need it most.

"This is another milestone for the UK and for our network journey - we'll keep evolving as we move to one, smart network for our customers. We have an ambition to connect our customers to 4G, 5G or WiFi 100 per cent of the time."

EE also vowed to continue upgrading its 4G sites.