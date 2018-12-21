This is where plans for two new supermarkets have been given the go-ahead in Sheffield

Proposals for the development of two new Co-op Food supermarkets have been approved by Sheffield City Council.

On behalf of Ackroyd + Abbott, the team from Coda Planning have had detailed proposals for the two projects approved.

Plans have been approved for two new stores

One is at a factory unit site at Derbyshire Lane in Norton Lees and the other on the St Christopher Garage site at Langsett Road South in Oughtibridge.

As well as providing a broader shopping experience, both sites will also have their own car parking.

“In the case of the Derbyshire Lane site, the new store will replace a much smaller Co-Op further along Derbyshire Lane,” said Coda Planning’s Senior Planner Charles Dunn.

“And in Oughtibridge, the proposed development will be an enormous benefit to a rapidly expanding North Sheffield community.

“We have been very happy to work with the Co-Op as it is a company that takes its responsibility to the wider community extremely seriously.

“They have an active Fairtrade strategy and an Ethical Trade programme and always work to keep people at the heart of everything they do.

“We feel that these are factors that we also want to support in the way we work to bring out the best in communities.”