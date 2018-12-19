This is when and where Lidl will open its newest store, and distribution centre in Doncaster

Hundreds of new employees are to be taken on when the new Lidl store, and regional distribution centre, open in Doncaster.

And 2019 looks like it will be a bright new year for the supermarket chain.

Lidl is opening a new store

Lidl UK today confirmed that its new regional distribution centre will officially begin operations on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The warehouse is Lidl’s 13th in the UK and will follow the opening of a new Lidl store on Thursday, January 10, in neighbouring Rossington.

Recruitment has been under way for both the warehouse and store, with the supermarket welcoming hundreds of new employees into its workforce, ready for the openings in January. Employees at the warehouse and store will benefit from an increase in pay, after the supermarket announced that it would once again match the voluntary living wage, as recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.

The new salaries of £9 per hour, will come into effect from March 1, 2019 and will be 10% higher than the Government’s ‘National Living Wage. Employees will also receive a comprehensive benefits package including company pension scheme, employee discount and an enhanced holiday entitlement.

Tsvetelina Butrakova, Lidl UK's Regional Director, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for us here at Lidl, as we prepare for the opening of both our new warehouse and our new Rossington store in the next month. I am incredibly proud of everyone that has played such a significant role in getting to this point, and I’m excited about welcoming all of our new colleagues into the Lidl family over the coming weeks.

“We are so very grateful to the local community for all of their support and look forward to getting to know our new neighbours, as soon as we are up and running.”

The RDC forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to invest £1.45bn in Great Britain across 2017-18. The grocer recently expanded and relocated its Weston-Super-Mare distribution centre to Avonmouth and has plans for five further regional distribution centres to open by 2025, along with the relocation of its Livingston warehouse to Eurocentral.

Since Lidl first opened its doors in the UK in 1994, it has been responding to growing customer demand, with more than 730 stores nationwide to date. The supermarket continues to be one of the fastest growing in the UK, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel figures showing a market share of 5.5% and year-on-year sales growth of 10.2%, making it one of the fastest growing supermarkets in Britain.