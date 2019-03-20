This is when and where a new steakhouse is opening its doors in Doncaster

A new Argentine steakhouse is set to open its doors in Doncaster town centre this spring.

La Boca, which will serve an Argentinian-inspired menu including grilled meats, salads, burgers and sandwiches, is expected to open to the public mid-April.

Masud Rana, the owner and developer behind the new restaurant

The 60 seater restaurant will be located in the former Maridon Centre and Chapel on Nether Hall Road, creating ten full and part time jobs for the area.

Doncaster-based restaurant entrepreneur Masud Rana is behind the development.

Masud, who started his restaurant career in London almost two decades ago, owns two other eateries in the borough – La Rustica Italian in Doncaster town centre and La Fiesta Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Armthorpe.

Said Masud: “I’m really excited to be opening Doncaster’s first Argentine Steakhouse, in the heart of the town centre.

“Doncaster is fast-building a reputation for great restaurants and I’m proud to be playing a part. La Boca is going to help breathe new life into the town centre and provide another choice when it comes to eating out in the borough.”

Lorna Reeve, destination manager at Visit Doncaster, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming La Boca to Doncaster this spring. It’s something different for the town and I’m sure it’ll prove popular with both local residents and those coming from further afield, too.

“With the wave of recent hotel and restaurant openings of late and the upcoming opening of The Wool Market, Doncaster is seeing a real boost to its leisure and tourism offering. La Boca plays a key part in this development and we can’t wait to see it open to the public in April.”

For further information about La Boca, visit www.labocadoncaster.co.uk or call 01302 376908.