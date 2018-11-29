This Doncaster property is perfect for modernisation, and a snip at £85,000

Anyone looking for a property to put some time and effort into need look no further.
This two-bedroom semi-detached house in Willow Avenue, Cantley, has just come on the market through Robinson Hornsby and is for sale for £85,000.
The accommodation includes a hall, lounge/dining room, kitchen, side lobby, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There are gardens to the front and the rear.
The property is located close to bus routes, within walking distance of takeaways, convenience stores, bakers and a chemist, and is priced to allow for modernisation.
It benefits from having no onward chain.
The nearest stations are:
Doncaster (2.9 mi)
Kirk Sandall (3.7 mi)
Bentley (South Yorks.) (4.1 mi)
To view this property or request more details, contact: Robinson Hornsby, 60 Hall Gate, Doncaster, DN1 3PB, telephone 01302 960050.