The board game revolution is coming to Doncaster as innovative cafe opens its doors

Doncaster town centre will be getting its first dedicated board games café this spring.

Bake Battle and Roll, on Wood Street, opens on March 13.

New cafe opens next week

Owner Rachel Savage said: “These days, board games cafés are a popular alternative to the pub or coffee shop for people to meet up with friends, or for families looking for a low-cost activity that doesn’t involve everyone staring at their phones.”

Her partner James Whitehouse added: “And the games themselves have come a long way from the likes of Monopoly and Ludo. Today’s games are action-packed and visually exciting - and you don’t need to wade through pages of rules to figure them out, as we’re on hand to talk you through how to play.”

“We got into board games ourselves through playing at our local games café when we lived in Bedfordshire,”, explained Rachel.

“You pay a small fee per person for a table, and choose whatever game you’d like to try- or we can suggest games for you. For example, if you’re coming in with children or just want something quick and easy, we might recommend Animal Upon Animal or Tumble Tree. If you’re a fan of more complex, strategy-based games such as Risk, we might suggest something like Heroes of Black Reach or Thunderstone Quest.

“In short, whether you want to pop in for a ten-minute game or an epic three-hour strategy fest, BBR has the game for you, plus experts to show you how to play. And you can do all this while drinking fantastic coffee and sampling a range of cakes and cookies.”

Rachel and James are keen to make the café accessible to a wide range of people and groups.

“It’s really important to us to be family and child-friendly- but we also have a bookable room for serious geeks who want to get their teeth into a long game of NAME undisturbed. We’ve got some special events and theme nights coming up too- watch this space!”

Bake, Battle and Roll opens on Wednesday March 13, and will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-9pm or 10pm on a Friday and Saturday.

To find out more about what’s going on at Bake, Battle and Roll, you can follow them on Twitter (@bakebattleroll), Instagram (@bakebattleandroll) or on Facebook (BakeBattleandRoll).