Take a break from shopping and enjoy a game of ping pong at Doncaster Lakeside

Shoppers at Lakeside Village are now able to take a break from shopping and enjoy playing some free table tennis as the centre has opened a pop-up Ping Pong Parlour.

The parlour can be found next to Thorntons and is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am – 6pm, Thursday 10am until 8pm, Saturday 9.30am until 6pm and Sunday 10am until 4.30pm.

Anyone for (table) tennis?

Everyone is welcome to drop in to play on one of the three table tennis tables in the parlour which promises to be an exciting attraction for visitors. To join in the fun, simply grab a bat and play – absolutely free of charge!

Lakeside Village is thrilled to have teamed up with Table Tennis England, the sport’s National Governing Body, to bring this exciting project to life.

David Aunins, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We think these tables are going to be the perfect addition to the centre and will really lift the experience shoppers have here.

“Whether you’re trying to burn off excess energy from the excitement of sales or trying to clear your mind to decide between those two spring tops, ping pong is the answer!

“We can’t wait for the parlour to open and to see it full of shoppers enjoying them.”

“We’re delighted that a Ping Pong Parlour has opened at Lakeside Village” said Keely Armitt, Head of Participation at Table Tennis England.

“The Parlours are aimed at everyone - irrespective of age, ability or gender, and especially those who wouldn’t normally consider going out to play a sport, by reaching them in a place they already enjoy spending time. The Parlour is available to pop into and play; completely free and without having to book.”

Ping Pong Parlours have already opened up in over 30 other shopping centres nationwide and form part of Table Tennis England’s vision to inspire people to get active and lead happier, healthier lifestyles by introducing table tennis into unexpected, non-traditional places.

Other initiatives delivered by Table Tennis England helping to achieve this, include Ping!, a street ping pong project which places hundreds of outdoor tables in public places of towns and cities; Loop, which introduces table tennis into the workplace; and Ping in the Community, which provides table tennis opportunities for community organisations.

To find out more about Ping Pong Parlours please visit: www.pingpongparlour.net

To find out more about Lakeside Village please visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk