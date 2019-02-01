Weddings, anniversaries and birthday celebrations can be stressful to organise and expensive to fund.

To help those organising events like weddings, anniversaries and birthdays, Tempcover has created a handy calculator to show how much you could save on alcohol by taking a booze cruise from the UK to Calais.



With alcohol prices in England being amongst the most expensive in Europe, Brits are looking for alternative ways to save cash when buying alcohol. The Booze cruise calculator suggests that hiring a van to take a booze trip from the UK to Calais, can save you up to £492 per trip.



To find out if it’s cheaper to take a trip and buy alcohol in France, Tempcover considered several factors including:

- Average price of alcohol in the UK and France based on online retail prices

- Fuel costs

- Miles to Calais calculated from Google Maps

- Ferry costs

- Average price of cost of temporary car/van insurance



For example, if you were to travel from Doncaster to Calais, it would cost you £655.30 and you would be making a total saving of £458.60.



For more estimated savings from major cities in the UK, as well as detailed information about the methodology behind the calculator, check out: https://www.tempcover.com/booze-cruise-calculator.