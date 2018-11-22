Taco Bell opens its first restaurant in Doncaster

Frenchgate Shopping Centre is set to welcome Taco Bell’s first restaurant in Doncaster on Friday November 23 at 10am.

Shoppers will soon be able to enjoy an array of Mexican-inspired dishes when Taco Bell opens its doors within the shopping mall later this month.

The 48-seat restaurant will be serving up a delicious range of meals, including burritos and quesadillas, as well as the famous Crunchwrap Supreme.

Paddy Mellon, general manager at Frenchgate, said: “We are thrilled that Taco Bell has chosen to open their first restaurant in Doncaster right here at Frenchgate.

“The restaurants have seen incredible success throughout the UK and will be a welcome addition to our food offering at Frenchgate, offering choices for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

“Opening just in time for the Christmas shopping period, this will be the perfect place for our shoppers to take a break and enjoy some delicious Mexican-inspired treats.”

Lucy Dee, Brand Manager at Taco Bell, added: “We’re excited about bringing something different to the Doncaster food scene – it’s an area we’ve had our eye on for a while.

“Frenchgate Shopping Centre is the perfect location for those looking for entertainment and of course a bite to eat. We look forward to welcoming even more Taco Bell fans and first-timers through our doors.”

The new fully licenced store opening will be the 28th Taco Bell restaurant to open in the UK.

Frenchgate has recently welcomed several new stores, including accessories brand Morgan Taylor, clothes chain Diffusion, and on-trend jewellery retailer Lovisa, as well as food offerings L Café and The Chuckling Cheese Company.

For more information, visit www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk.